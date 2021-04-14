bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $5.50. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,853 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

