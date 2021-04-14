Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

