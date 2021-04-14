Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lifted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

