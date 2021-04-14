Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bed Bath & Beyond updated its FY 2021

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

