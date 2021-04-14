Bed Bath & Beyond Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 28,971 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 3,289 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

BBBY stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

