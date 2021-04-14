Beer Money (BEER) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $270,399.35 and $4,667.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

