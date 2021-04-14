Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0684 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $67.02 million and approximately $8,586.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

