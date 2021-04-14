Bella Protocol Price Tops $4.40 (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00007005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $125.26 million and $29.59 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00059515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036890 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

