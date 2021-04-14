Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 8,179 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

