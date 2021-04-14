Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 352.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,376,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,764. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.36 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

