Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 2,759 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $86.84. 12,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

