Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 38.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 38.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 3,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,633.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

