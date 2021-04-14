Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 181.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 423,611 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,032. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

