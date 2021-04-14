Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $230.49. The stock had a trading volume of 109,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

