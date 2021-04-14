Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.38. 380,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $653.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

