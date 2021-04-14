Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Palomar makes up 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Palomar worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 4,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $620,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,787 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

