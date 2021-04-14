Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

ICE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. 51,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,392. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.