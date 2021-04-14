Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.28.

Shares of FB traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.78. 698,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

