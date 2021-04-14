Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.34 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $5,163,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 208,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $391.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

