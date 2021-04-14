Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,647. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

