Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 2,822 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Hershey by 30.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

