Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 9,561 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

