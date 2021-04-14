Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up approximately 1.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. 15,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

