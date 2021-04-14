Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,925.74

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,925.74 ($38.22) and traded as high as GBX 3,664 ($47.87). Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,650 ($47.69), with a volume of 431,430 shares changing hands.

BWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,313.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,925.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.