Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.97% of Benchmark Electronics worth $78,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,506.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

