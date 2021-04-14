Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

TRIL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock worth $518,116.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

