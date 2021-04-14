Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 101 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 6.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $73.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,477.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,453. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,349.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,083.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,277.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

