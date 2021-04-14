Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys 1,557 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. 236,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

