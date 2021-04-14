Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys 765 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 1.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

DOCU traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.11. 170,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -192.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

