Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

