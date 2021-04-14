Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.