Beowulf (BWF) Reaches Market Cap of $13.91 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and $345.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beowulf

Beowulf is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

