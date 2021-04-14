Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €96.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €96.00 ($112.94) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €98.72 ($116.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

