Berenberg Bank Boosts JTC (LON:JTC) Price Target to GBX 765

JTC (LON:JTC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 628.49 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £770.04 million and a P/E ratio of 37.16. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 576.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

