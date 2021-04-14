Berenberg Bank Boosts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

SCT opened at GBX 1,909.51 ($24.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 42.85. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,640.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,393.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

