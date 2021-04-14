Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

