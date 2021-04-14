Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00011197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.05 or 0.00725315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,260.55 or 0.99019993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.75 or 0.00856842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

