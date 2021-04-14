Bertrand Loy Sells 100,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $11,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,039,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. 777,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

