BetProtocol (BEPRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00618644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00032321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00037110 BTC.

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

