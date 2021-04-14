BFT Financial Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

