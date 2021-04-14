BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $8.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,245.73. 35,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,085.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,837.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

