BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,579 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.52. The company had a trading volume of 384,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $653.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

