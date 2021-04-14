BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.71 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00266583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00718788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.58 or 0.99039663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.36 or 0.00875079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.