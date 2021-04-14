BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 43.3% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $753,283.98 and approximately $81,200.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036159 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

