BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $29.62 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00266305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.00726071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,083.02 or 1.00160447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.27 or 0.00846700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

