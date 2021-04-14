BiFi Price Reaches $0.12 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. BiFi has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00061886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00354599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00024713 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,320,149 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

