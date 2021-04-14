BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jimmy Duvall Sells 5,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41.

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,954,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

