BIKI 1-Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and $1.60 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00624086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00036925 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.