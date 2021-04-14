Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

BILI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

