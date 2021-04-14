Binance USD Market Capitalization Reaches $5.39 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $7.78 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,387,017,280 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

